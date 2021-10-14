Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 348.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Crown were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Crown by 2,292.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Crown in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCK. Loop Capital started coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.58.

Crown stock opened at $102.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.90 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.97 and its 200 day moving average is $104.81.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.51%.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

