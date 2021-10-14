Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $2,237,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 13.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 33.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 67,736 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 16,908 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $1,182,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 681,192 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,791,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 460,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BEN opened at $28.93 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

