BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will announce earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. BRP reported earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at $73,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BRP by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

DOOO traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.59. 4,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,707. BRP has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

