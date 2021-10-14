Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $111.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.87.

Shares of BC stock opened at $98.71 on Monday. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.84.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 60.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 16,783.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

