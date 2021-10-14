Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Gap Up to $48.89

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.89, but opened at $50.33. Bumble shares last traded at $50.28, with a volume of 1,274 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on BMBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bumble in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.52.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.72 million. Analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth about $5,224,664,000. Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth about $315,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bumble by 311.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,121 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth about $218,713,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth about $147,510,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

