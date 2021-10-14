BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the September 15th total of 376,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
BGSWF remained flat at $$3.15 on Thursday. BW Offshore has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44.
BW Offshore Company Profile
