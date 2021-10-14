BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the September 15th total of 376,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

BGSWF remained flat at $$3.15 on Thursday. BW Offshore has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44.

BW Offshore Company Profile

BW Offshore Limited builds, owns, and operates oil and gas floating production, storage, and offloading vessels (FPSOs); and floating, storage, and offloading vessels (FSOs) to the oil and gas industries in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the European Union, and West Africa. It also offers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services; and lease and operation services of FPSO units.

