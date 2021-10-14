C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Insider Houman Behzadi Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) insider Houman Behzadi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $1,338,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Houman Behzadi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $695,215.12.

On Friday, September 10th, Houman Behzadi sold 30,000 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $850,907.72.

On Monday, August 16th, Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $746,053.52.

NYSE:AI opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.99. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. C3.ai’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in C3.ai by 270.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,310 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $156,929,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in C3.ai by 349.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,835,000 after purchasing an additional 930,171 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in C3.ai by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,962,000 after purchasing an additional 898,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $58,829,000. Institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

