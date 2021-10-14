C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CCCC. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.51. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jolie Siegel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $28,214.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,136.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,466. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after buying an additional 1,447,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after buying an additional 1,437,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,234,000 after buying an additional 1,018,882 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after buying an additional 1,144,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 28.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,578,000 after buying an additional 304,482 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

