C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) traded up 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.47 and last traded at $43.47. 3,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 353,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.58.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.51. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. Equities analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $681,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 54,193 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $2,645,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,301 shares of company stock worth $8,045,466. Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 1,203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 254,993 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 518,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 254,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 205,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

