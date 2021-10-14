Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys 188 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.4% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $934,954,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,155.72.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $21.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,305.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,634. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,352.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,371.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.