Cable Hill Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $443.58. The company had a trading volume of 270,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,074. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $323.72 and a 1-year high of $456.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

