Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $310,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cable Hill Partners LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 72.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.9% during the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.9% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.08. 105,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $249.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.03.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens increased their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McDonald’s from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.16.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

