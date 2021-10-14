Cable Hill Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 177,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,822,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,749,000 after acquiring an additional 787,185 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 519.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 34,774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.77. The stock had a trading volume of 9,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,676. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.02 and a 1 year high of $107.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.09.

