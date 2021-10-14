Cable Hill Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 22.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 48,459 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.46. The company had a trading volume of 196,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,429,806. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

