Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.77.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 34,045 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 14,859 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,018,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after acquiring an additional 165,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $128,282,000 after buying an additional 212,119 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,604.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 392,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after buying an additional 369,816 shares during the period.

Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

