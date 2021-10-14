CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.11% of CACI International worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 21.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 237.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $277.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.30 and a 200 day moving average of $258.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $198.46 and a twelve month high of $277.74.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.74. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CACI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.29.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total value of $897,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,726 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

