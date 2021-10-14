Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is $0.75. Caesars Entertainment posted earnings of ($6.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 101.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $2.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.86.

CZR traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.52. 2,360,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $119.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.06.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.