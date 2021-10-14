California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $121,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

In related news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $623.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $661.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $609.70. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $414.68 and a twelve month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

