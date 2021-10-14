California Public Employees Retirement System Has $105.27 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 434,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,675 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $105,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV stock opened at $241.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.51. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.65 and a 12 month high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.