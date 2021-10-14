California Public Employees Retirement System Has $108.18 Million Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,296,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,727 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.71% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $108,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,040 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,071,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,150,000 after acquiring an additional 67,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,348,000 after acquiring an additional 847,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,379,000 after acquiring an additional 140,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,205,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,556,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $76.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.96. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BMRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

