California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,180 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,603,894 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in eBay were worth $112,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in eBay by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after buying an additional 2,928,852 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in eBay by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after buying an additional 12,078,389 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in eBay by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after buying an additional 4,699,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $639,252,000 after buying an additional 588,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in eBay by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $649,153,000 after buying an additional 197,845 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $74.90 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $77.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $104,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.05.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.