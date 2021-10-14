California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,736 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Match Group were worth $97,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,182,791,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,932 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,852,000 after purchasing an additional 946,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,400,000 after purchasing an additional 937,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $158.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.05 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.56.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $987,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,070 shares of company stock worth $16,994,846. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

