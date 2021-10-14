California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 26,751 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 927,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,751 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Prudential Financial worth $95,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 29.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $107.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.34 and a 200 day moving average of $102.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $111.91.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

