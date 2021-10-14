California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 38,089 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,943,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,089 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $92,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,159,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,720,413,000 after acquiring an additional 387,764 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in American International Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,079,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,664 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,647,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $982,808,000 after acquiring an additional 848,957 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,278,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $870,080,000 after acquiring an additional 548,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $605,101,000 after purchasing an additional 248,691 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of AIG stock opened at $56.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $58.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.