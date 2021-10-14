Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Calnex Solutions Plc (LON:CLX) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 126 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 123.30 ($1.61). Approximately 176,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 188,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122 ($1.59).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 108.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.89 million and a PE ratio of 29.36.

About Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX)

Calnex Solutions Limited provides test and measurement products for telecommunication networks. It offers Paragon that enables users to capture real-world packet delay variation profiles from their existing network and replay those profiles in a controlled lab environment; and Paragon-X, which measures the accuracy of the recovered time of day (ToD) and frequency (MTIE/TDEV) to the specified limits.

