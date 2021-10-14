Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,101 CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the second quarter worth $821,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the second quarter worth $258,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the second quarter worth $65,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the second quarter worth $203,000. 23.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOTZ. Zacks Investment Research raised CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CarLotz in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of LOTZ stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23. CarLotz, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $421.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.19.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

