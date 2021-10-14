Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $7,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,256,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,997,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 467.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,407,000 after buying an additional 3,186,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,938,000 after buying an additional 93,572 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,686,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,059,000 after purchasing an additional 305,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,481,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,723,000 after buying an additional 36,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.93. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.67.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 49.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

