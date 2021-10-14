Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 85.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,098 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $7,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,972,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,124,000 after acquiring an additional 102,109 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 123.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.38. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.70%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

