Canaccord Genuity Boosts Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target to GBX 245

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 245 ($3.20) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNE. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cairn Energy to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 247.20 ($3.23).

Shares of LON:CNE opened at GBX 190.10 ($2.48) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 184.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 280.88. Cairn Energy has a one year low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a one year high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £949.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

