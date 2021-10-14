Canaccord Genuity Cuts Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) Price Target to C$4.00

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BRCN stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 1.02. Burcon NutraScience has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.66.

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Burcon NutraScience in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,893,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Burcon NutraScience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,283,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burcon NutraScience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Burcon NutraScience during the second quarter worth about $1,452,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Burcon NutraScience during the second quarter worth about $1,294,000. Institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Burcon NutraScience Corp. develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The firms products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

