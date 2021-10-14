Canaccord Genuity Cuts Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) Price Target to C$4.00

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
BRCN stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 1.02. Burcon NutraScience has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.66.
Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
Burcon NutraScience Company Profile
Burcon NutraScience Corp. develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The firms products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.
