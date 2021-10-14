Canaccord Genuity Lowers Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$55.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.30.

Shares of DND opened at C$36.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of -49.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$44.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.64. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of C$19.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$84.40 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Dye & Durham will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

