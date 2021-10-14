Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.62

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$58.62 and traded as high as C$59.49. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at C$58.88, with a volume of 366,847 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAR.UN shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.50 to C$68.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$68.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.44.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11. The firm has a market cap of C$10.43 billion and a PE ratio of 7.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.63.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.