Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.78.

CM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of CM stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.94. 1,118,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,034. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $72.07 and a 52 week high of $121.11. The company has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,234,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,345,228,000 after purchasing an additional 317,112 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,517,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,574,000 after purchasing an additional 102,218 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,497,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,859,000 after purchasing an additional 329,961 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,997,000 after purchasing an additional 805,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,943,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,320,000 after purchasing an additional 30,370 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.