Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Tudor Pickering raised their price target on the stock to C$57.00. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the stock. Canadian Natural Resources traded as high as C$50.58 and last traded at C$50.21, with a volume of 2665143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$49.62.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CNQ. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.45.

In other news, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.96, for a total transaction of C$501,100.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,341,333.44. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.30, for a total transaction of C$955,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at C$3,389,163.70. Insiders have sold a total of 182,205 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,990 in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.06 billion and a PE ratio of 14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.15.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.59 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.1300001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

