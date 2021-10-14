Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Stake Lifted by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 355.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 932,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 727,470 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $60,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,660,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278,434 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,454,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,616,834 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,995,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 447.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,452,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,349,618,000 after acquiring an additional 14,263,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $69.73 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $58.79 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. Cowen cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

