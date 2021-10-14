Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 509 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.6% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $296.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $199.62 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.