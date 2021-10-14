Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $68.67. 96,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,250,418. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.72.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

