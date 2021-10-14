Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Buys 181 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.1% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532,900 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 138.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,730,000 after buying an additional 866,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,542,000 after purchasing an additional 504,941 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,237,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,840,000 after acquiring an additional 392,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 927,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,974,000 after acquiring an additional 348,158 shares in the last quarter.

IWO stock traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $301.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,031. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.25 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

