Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Buys 95 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank raised its stake in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $578,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD traded up $4.96 on Thursday, hitting $343.24. 89,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,873,124. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.12 and a 200-day moving average of $323.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.50.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

