Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 882 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ONEQ. Freed Investment Group grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 905.6% during the second quarter. Freed Investment Group now owns 774,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,633,000 after purchasing an additional 697,311 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the second quarter worth $37,641,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 909.0% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 682,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,474,000 after buying an additional 615,108 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 868.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 599,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,787,000 after purchasing an additional 537,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 901.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,409,000 after purchasing an additional 405,894 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ONEQ stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $57.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,118. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day moving average is $81.91. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

