Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,287,300 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,287,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,061,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 24.3% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021,254 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,655,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,023,000 after buying an additional 1,517,606 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,610,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,257,000 after buying an additional 605,613 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,680,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,810,000 after buying an additional 2,954,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,538,000 after buying an additional 20,053 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.86. 49,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,967. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.36 and its 200-day moving average is $62.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $68.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

