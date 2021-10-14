Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.14.

CAT traded up $5.76 on Thursday, reaching $194.70. 171,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429,619. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $149.63 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

