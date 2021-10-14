Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Sells 102 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,972,006,000 after purchasing an additional 57,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,873,000 after acquiring an additional 358,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,171,000 after acquiring an additional 50,142 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after acquiring an additional 461,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,615,000 after acquiring an additional 88,871 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $7.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $293.58. 5,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,803. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.70 and a 200 day moving average of $302.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $200.03 and a 12-month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.40.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.