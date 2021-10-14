Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Takes $31,000 Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $613,764,000 after acquiring an additional 108,762 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CDW by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,748,000 after buying an additional 245,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $426,810,000 after buying an additional 28,671 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $353,156,000 after buying an additional 251,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,427 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.79. 5,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,000. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $117.02 and a 52-week high of $203.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

