Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.94.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPXWF. Scotiabank raised their target price on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut Capital Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of CPXWF stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $34.62. The stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875. Capital Power has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.81.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

