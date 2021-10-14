CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLLDY remained flat at $$6.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,980. CapitaLand has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CapitaLand in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CapitaLand is one of Asia’s largest real estate companies headquartered and listed in Singapore. The company leverages its significant asset base, design and development capabilities, active capital management strategies, and extensive market network and operational capabilities to develop high-quality real estate products and services.

