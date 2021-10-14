CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 24.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 213,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 41,907 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 31,361 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 454,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.99 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

