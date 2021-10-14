CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $74.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average is $72.67. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.48 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

