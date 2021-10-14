CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys New Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,435 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 15.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,823,246 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $408,354,000 after acquiring an additional 382,988 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Xilinx by 138.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 349,752 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $50,588,000 after purchasing an additional 202,905 shares in the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in Xilinx by 19.4% in the second quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 537,500 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $77,744,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 13,973.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 549,017 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 545,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 8.9% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 12,580 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $161.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.33 and its 200 day moving average is $137.78. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.23 and a 1 year high of $162.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

