CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $270,000 Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,238,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,014,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 254,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,934,000 after buying an additional 19,827 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,987,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $619,000. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $170.63 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $123.08 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.80 and its 200 day moving average is $184.16.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

